State logs in 16,671 cases

Thiruvananthapuram

25 September 2021 20:37 IST

An increasing trend seen in the last two days

Kerala logged 16,671 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, when 1,14,627 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool, which had been showing a declining trend, has shown an increase in cases since the past two days. The active case pool, which had 1,62,846 patients on Friday had 1,65,154 persons on Saturday. The number of recoveries reported on the day was 14,242.

The Health Department states that only 12.2% of the active cases are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID-19 first line/second line treatment centres.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 24,438 with the State adding 120 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID-19 deaths on Saturday.

Current, ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State is 2,114 on Saturday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support has dropped to 870.

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 1,825 while the total number of COVID-19 hospitalisations across the State has come down to 22,027.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 46,13,937 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 2,500 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 1,961, Thrissur 1,801, Kozhikode 1,590, Kollam 1,303, Malappuram 1,200, Kottayam 1,117, Palakkad 1,081, Alappuzha 949, Kannur 890, Pathanamthitta 849, Wayanad 661, Idukki 486 and Kasaragod 283 cases.