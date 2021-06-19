State logs in 12,443 cases more

Thiruvananthapuram

115 deaths added to fatality tally, TPR still at 10.22%

Kerala reported reported 12,443 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday when 1,21,743 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Test positivity rate (TPR) continued to remain steady at 10.22%. With 13,145 people reported to have recovered from their disease on Saturday, the active case pool in the State now has 1,06,861 patients.

Cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 11,948, with the State adding 115 deaths, which occurred in the past two or three days, to the official list of deaths.

On Saturday, 2,282 new COVID patients with moderate or serious disease were admitted in the hospitals across the State. Hospitalisations are beginning to stagnate and recovery rates are falling.

The total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State has dipped slightly to 27,867.

In all districts, except five, total hospitalised patients are less than 10,000.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in the State, in both public and private hospitals, declined significantly from 2,736 on Friday to 2,572 on Saturday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support among these patients also went down from 1,119 (Friday) to 1,088 on Saturday

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 27,97,747 cases.

In 16 local bodies in the State, the TPR remains over 30 %, where lockdown-like restrictions will continue.

These local bodies are Athiyannur, Aazhoor, Kadhinamkulam, Karode, Manamboor, Mangalapuram, Panavoor, and Pothencode in Thiruvananthapuram district; Chittattukara, Palakkad Nagalasseri, Nenmara, and Vallapuzha in Ernakulam; Thirunavaya in Malappuram; Mooppainadu in Wayanad, and Bedadukka and Madhur in Kasaragod.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,777 cases, Ernakulam 1,557, Thrissur 1,422, Malappuram 1,282, Kollam 1,132, Palakkad 1,032, Kozhikode 806, Alappuzha 796, Kottayam 640, Kannur 527, Kasaragod 493, Pathanamthitta 433, Kasaragod 373, Idukki 324, and Wayanad 222 cases.