State logs 2,474 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram

28 December 2021 19:21 IST

As many as 2,474 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in the State on Tuesday when 60,597 samples were analysed, taking the active caseload to 20,400.

Ernakulam with 419 case registered the highest number of infection followed by Thiruvananthapuram, 405, and Kozhikode, 273 .

The death toll due to COVID rose to 47,066 with the addition of 38 deaths and another 206 accounted for as per the Supreme Court directive.

The authorities have clamped down with strict regulations in six local body wards with Weekly Infection Population ratio above 10.

Of the 1,16,378 persons under surveillance in various districts, 1,12,641 are under home/institutional quarantine and 3,737 in hospitals. A total of 197 persons were admitted to hospital on Tuesday for COVID treatment and 3,052 reocovered.

Of the 2,474 fresh cases, 24 had arrived from outside the State and 2,302 were infected through contact. While 1,330 of the new cases were breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated persons, 141 had received the first dose and 723 were unvaccinated.

According to the Health department, 2,61,01,226 people representing 98% of the eligible population in the State have received the first dose of COVID vaccine and 2,07,71,918 citizens (78%) were fully vaccinated. The State registered a declining trend in the number of fresh cases, the cases under treatment and occupancy of ICUs, ventilators and oxygen beds, compared to the figures last week.