State logs 1,875 new cases

Kerala reported 1,875 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday when 44,675 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began to 11,04,228 cases.

The test positivity rate, which had been remaining steady below 4% for the past few days registered 4.2% on Sunday.

With 2,251 recoveries being reported, the active case pool dipped to 24,620 cases. The cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began has risen to 10,74,805.

13 deaths

The addition of 13 new deaths which took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID fatalities on Sunday took the State’s cumulative toll till date to 4,495. The number of critically ill patients who are currently being treated in ICUs came down to 444 on Sunday, according to official reports.