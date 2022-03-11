State logs 1,175 new cases

Cases continue the downward slide

Cases continue the downward slide

Kerala logged 1,175 new COVID-19 cases on Friday when 27,093 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Active case pool in Kerala continues to dip and as on Friday, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the State (active cases) is 10,511. A total of 1,612 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on Friday. About 9.1% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

The number of persons hospitalised with COVID-19 in the State came down further and on Wednesday, the total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals was 1,015. New hospital admissions on the day was 142.

On Friday, the State declared nine COVID deaths, of which two occurred within the last 24 hours and seven were deaths that occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 64 pending deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 66,762. Of these, 31,103 (46.3%) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,17,699 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 181 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 166, Kottayam 128,Thrissur 117, Kollam 84, Idukki 82, Kozhikode 81, Pathanamthitta 82, Alappuzha 57, Kannur 46, Palakkad 46, Wayanad 42, Malappuram 35, and Kasaragod 28 cases.