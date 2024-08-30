Kerala likely to implement PM-SHRI: Minister

Kerala Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has indicated that the State will implement the PM-SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India) scheme though no final decision has been taken.

The report of a State-level committee constituted for the implementation of the PM-SHRI scheme is under government’s consideration. The committee, chaired by General Education Principal Secretary Rani George, is understood to have examined all conditions of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that the State will need to ink for implementing PM SHRI.

Mr. Sivankutty said the government did not want to lose out on the State’s eligible share of funds from the Union government. Students should not suffer for any reason, he said.

The State is yet to receive final two instalments of the Union government share of the Samagra Shiksha scheme for the 2023-24 financial year and two instalments for the 2024-25 fiscal. When the last two instalments for the 2023-24 year were not sanctioned, the State was told it would have to give an assurance on signing the MoU for implementing PM SHRI. Though a letter was sent by the State immediately, funds were denied on technical grounds.

The State said a statement by Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan in Parliament that two instalments for 2023-24 had not been released as the State had not followed conditions was incorrect. At an offline review meeting held in July, the Ministry of Education’s presentation showed the State had met all conditions, but in the remarks it was mentioned that PM SHRI had not been signed by it yet. The State argues that the Union government has never given in writing that funds would be sanctioned only if the State signed the MoU for PM SHRI. These directions were conveyed orally.

Kerala has also not got two instalments of the Union government share of the Samagra Shiksha scheme for the 2024-25 year. In its absence, salary for the Samagra Shiksha staff is being advanced from the State government share.

Samagra Shiksha, Kerala should receive ₹1,432.71 crore in the 2024-25 financial year. Of this, Rs.859.63 crore is the Union government share. The first instalment (₹80.75 crore) for the State under the STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States) project for 2024-25 has been released by the Union government though.

PM SHRI aims at development of 14,500 select schools as exemplar schools, showcasing all the initiatives of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The State though is yet to change its stance on the NEP.

