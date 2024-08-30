GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala likely to implement PM-SHRI: Minister

No final decision as yet; government considering report of State-level committee

Updated - August 30, 2024 09:48 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

R K Roshni

Kerala Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has indicated that the State will implement the PM-SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India) scheme though no final decision has been taken.

The report of a State-level committee constituted for the implementation of the PM-SHRI scheme is under government’s consideration. The committee, chaired by General Education Principal Secretary Rani George, is understood to have examined all conditions of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that the State will need to ink for implementing PM SHRI.

Mr. Sivankutty said the government did not want to lose out on the State’s eligible share of funds from the Union government. Students should not suffer for any reason, he said.

The State is yet to receive final two instalments of the Union government share of the Samagra Shiksha scheme for the 2023-24 financial year and two instalments for the 2024-25 fiscal. When the last two instalments for the 2023-24 year were not sanctioned, the State was told it would have to give an assurance on signing the MoU for implementing PM SHRI. Though a letter was sent by the State immediately, funds were denied on technical grounds.

The State said a statement by Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan in Parliament that two instalments for 2023-24 had not been released as the State had not followed conditions was incorrect. At an offline review meeting held in July, the Ministry of Education’s presentation showed the State had met all conditions, but in the remarks it was mentioned that PM SHRI had not been signed by it yet. The State argues that the Union government has never given in writing that funds would be sanctioned only if the State signed the MoU for PM SHRI. These directions were conveyed orally.

Kerala has also not got two instalments of the Union government share of the Samagra Shiksha scheme for the 2024-25 year. In its absence, salary for the Samagra Shiksha staff is being advanced from the State government share.

Samagra Shiksha, Kerala should receive ₹1,432.71 crore in the 2024-25 financial year. Of this, Rs.859.63 crore is the Union government share. The first instalment (₹80.75 crore) for the State under the STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States) project for 2024-25 has been released by the Union government though.

PM SHRI aims at development of 14,500 select schools as exemplar schools, showcasing all the initiatives of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The State though is yet to change its stance on the NEP.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.