State likely to be deprived of a further ₹12,000 crore: Balagopal

March 31, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

He said the State will have to find ways to make up for this reduction, asserting that the State should get its rightful share from the divisible pool.

The Hindu Bureau

Central policies will deprive Kerala of a further ₹12,000 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal from what it is getting now, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said on Friday.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Balagopal said the State will have to find ways to make up for this reduction, asserting that the State should get its rightful share from the divisible pool. In the 2022-23 fiscal, which ended on Friday, the State was deprived of about ₹40,000 crore on account of the discontinuation of GST compensation and cuts in revenue deficit grant and borrowing limits.

Judicious financial management had helped the State pay salaries and pensions on time in 2022-23 despite the constraints, he said.

Mr. Balagopal termed the UDF decision to observe a ‘black day’ on April 1, Saturday, to protest against the tax hikes and cesses coming into force, a political decision. ‘‘I hope they will also mention the hike in the prices of LPG cylinders,’‘ he said.

