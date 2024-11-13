ADVERTISEMENT

State Library Council Awards declared, M. Leelavathy wins I.V. Das award for overall contributions

Published - November 13, 2024 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Noted Malayalam critic and writer Dr. M. Leelavathy.

The Kerala State Library Council Awards were announced on Wednesday. Writer and literary critic M. Leelavathy won the I.V. Das Award for overall contributions to literature.

The award carried a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, citation and a bronze statuette.

Ponkunnam Syed has won the award for the best library activist. The award carries ₹50,000 in cash prize, citation and statuette. The Sanmargadayini Yuvajana Grandhasala, Kattamballi, Kollam, won the award for the best library that is over 50 years old.

The DC Award for rural libraries went to Kuzhikkalidavaka Public Library. Instituted in the memory of D.C. Kizhakkemuri, the award consists of books worth ₹77,777 and a citation.

