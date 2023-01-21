HamberMenu
State-level Western Ghats stream mapping project inaugurated

January 21, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said the government aims to make the Western Ghats a safe place to live.

Inaugurating a State-level project to map streams in the Western Ghats at the Idukki collectorate on Saturday, Mr. Augustine said initiatives were needed to clear the streams. “Blockage of streams causes landslips and natural disasters. Rivers and streams are the wealth of our State,” he said.

He also released a brochure of the project.

M.M. Mani, MLA, presided over the meeting. Mr. Mani said the project would help prevent mudslides and other disasters in the hilly district.

T.N. Seema, Nava Kerala Mission coordinator, said the major issues were the diversion and blockages of streams. To restore the streams, mapping of all streams in the Western Ghats region would be taken up initially.

The Haritha Keralam Mission launched a new initiative to clear the streams in the Western Ghats to ensure smooth water drainage from hills and valleys and prevent landslips caused by slope instability during monsoons.

According to officials, the stream rejuvenation project would be implemented in 230 panchayats bordering the Western Ghats in nine districts. 

