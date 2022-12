December 30, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Vaidya Maha Sabha is organising a State-level seminar ‘Relevance of millets in promoting indigenous health practices’ at the Mitra Niketan City Centre, Perunthanni, on Saturday.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil will inaugurate the seminar at 9 a.m. District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar will preside.