State-level ‘Praveshanolsavam’ in Kochi on June 3

The State-level school ‘Praveshanolsavam’ marking the start of the new academic year will be held at Government Higher Secondary School, Elamakkara, here on June 3.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the programme. V. Sivankutty, Minister for General Education, will preside.

Various teacher organisations will extend their support for the conduct of the event. A conclave will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on May 28 to discuss measures to improve the learning capabilities of children. Experts will attend, said an official communication.

Training for teachers in Artificial Intelligence, anti-drug campaign on campuses, and cleaning drive will be held before the start of the new academic year, it said.

