State-level mock drills in Kerala on Thursday to assess flood, landslip preparedness

December 28, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) will conduct a State-level mock drill on Thursday as part of assessing flood and landslip preparedness.

The mock drill will be organised in all 14 districts as per the instructions of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). All the government departments related to disaster management will participate in the exercise, said a release issued by the KSDMA on Wednesday.

Flood-risk mock drill is planned in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, while landslip-risk mock drill will be held in Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad districts. In Thrissur and Pathanamthitta, preparedness to handle the scenario arising out of release of excess water from dams is included in the mock drill. Preparedness for handling situation following leakage of toxic substances from industrial plants during floods will be assessed in Ernakulam and Thrissur, said the release.

In 70 taluks

The functioning of a predetermined incident response system, control rooms, coordination between various departments, proper and effective use of various communication tools, and coordination of disaster response and rescue operations at the accident sites will be assessed during the mock drill. Further, various response activities will be assessed by creating a hypothetical emergency situation in 70 taluks.

A special observer from the NDMA will be present at the State Emergency Operation Centre to monitor the operations. Representatives from various Central forces will be present as observers at the district and taluk levels.

Rescue operations by various Central forces, including by the Air Force such as airdropping of relief materials and food, will be enacted as part of the mock drill. Since mock drill exercises are critical in disaster-response preparedness, the State-level exercise would be useful in reviewing how well each system is currently equipped and assessing the deficiencies if any, apart from checking what steps are needed for further improvement, said the release.