March 10, 2024 09:53 am | Updated 09:53 am IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode district unit of Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), organised a State-level meeting of Class I teachers here on Saturday. K.P. Aravindan, former Professor, Pathology, Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, opened the event. Around 100 teachers shared their experiences. Fifteen select teachers presented papers on successful classroom experiments. A.K. Abdul Hakeem, district project coordinator, SSK, and T.P. Kaladharan, educational expert, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.