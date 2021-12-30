State-level launch of Life Mission third phase today

Kochi

30 December 2021 01:09 IST

The State-wide inauguration of the third phase of Life Mission ‘Manassodithiri Mannu’, a campaign meant to identify land for the landless, will be held at the Ernakulam Town Hall on Thursday. Minister for Local Self-Government M.V. Govindan will launch the programme and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will preside. Kerala Life Mission sources said an MoU between the Kerala State Life Mission and Chittilappilly Foundation would be signed during the inauguration of the Life Mission-Chittilappilly Housing programme.

Advertising

Advertising