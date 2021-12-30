The State-wide inauguration of the third phase of Life Mission ‘Manassodithiri Mannu’, a campaign meant to identify land for the landless, will be held at the Ernakulam Town Hall on Thursday. Minister for Local Self-Government M.V. Govindan will launch the programme and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will preside. Kerala Life Mission sources said an MoU between the Kerala State Life Mission and Chittilappilly Foundation would be signed during the inauguration of the Life Mission-Chittilappilly Housing programme.
State-level launch of Life Mission third phase today
Special Correspondent
Kochi ,
December 30, 2021 01:09 IST
Special Correspondent
Kochi ,
December 30, 2021 01:09 IST
