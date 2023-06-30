State-level inauguration of Vana Mahotsavam at Periyar Tiger Reserve on Saturday

June 30, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - IDUKKI

The State-level inauguration of Vana Mahotsavam will be held at the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) at Thekkady on Saturday. Minister of Forests A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate the event at the Kumily holiday home at 10.30 a.m.

Vana Mahotsavam is a campaign that has been held in the first week of July every year since 1950 to create awareness about the protection of the environment. This year’s Vana Mahotsavam is being conducted under the theme ‘25 Years of Participatory Forest Management.’

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, MLAs Vazhoor Soman, P.J. Joseph, M.M. Mani and A. Raja, Head of Forest Force Bennichen Thomas, District Collector Sheeba George, district panchayat president K.T. Binu, among others, will attend the function.

A seminar will be held at the holiday home at Kumily at 2.30 p.m. on Saturday with the participation of panchayat-level representatives of the district. It will discuss practical ways to resolve human-wildlife conflicts along forest border areas.

According to officials, an Ethnic Food Festival is another highlight of Vana Mahotsavam. The food fest will be held at Anavachal parking ground near Thekkady. As many as 72 varieties of tribal food items will be displayed at the fest. Other dishes such as Chinnar special thali meals, Chinnar special tea, and millet products will also be available. African catfish pickle will be another attraction.