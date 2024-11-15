State-level inauguration of tribal welfare projects held at Kumily

The State-level inauguration of tribal welfare projects was held at Mannan Nagar Samskarika Nilayam at Kumily in Idukki on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi launched various tribal development projects under Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan to mark legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary in Bihar on Friday.

George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Minority Affairs, conducted the State-level inauguration here. The speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was displayed on a big screen at the venue.

Addressing the programme, Mr. Kurien said that initiatives were continuing under the leadership of the Prime Minister, aimed at transforming tribal communities into developed societies.

According to officials, the project will be implemented in Idukki, Wayanad, Palakkad, and Kasaragod districts in the State. Under the project, 89 tribal settlements were selected. The project aims at development projects for the tribespeople in infrastructure, health, education, and livelihood sectors. The main aim of the project is to ensure that the benefits of the major projects implemented by the Union government reached the residents of the remote tribal settlements in the country.

Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman, District Collector V. Vigneshwari, and Tribal Development department joint director K.S. Sreerekha, among others, attended the function.