State-level inauguration of Pouradhwani on May 28  

May 26, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - KOLLAM

The State-level inauguration of Pouradhwani, the social education programme of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA), will be held in Elampallur on May 29.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will launch the programme being implemented in connection with the second anniversary of the State government.

The project will focus on tribal and coastal communities in the State and it has been conceived with the aim of creating independent citizens who will make maximum use of the rights and powers envisaged by the Constitution. As part of the project, film and documentary screenings and discussions will be organised in tribal villages, hostels, coastal areas and libraries across Kerala in association with the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy. While street plays will be performed in various parts of the State in association with the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, other visual and audio media will also be used for spreading awareness. The project aims to impart scientific temper, independent thinking, secular outlook, democratic awareness, and Constitution literacy. It will be implemented with the support of Kudumbashree and ASHA workers along with KSLMA’s equivalency students.