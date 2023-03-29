ADVERTISEMENT

State-level empowered committee, district-level monitoring panels for Idukki, Wayanad packages

March 29, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The committee will approve the projects, identify sources of finance, and monitor and review the progress of projects

The State government has formed a State-level empowered committee, district-level monitoring panels, and project implementation units (PIU) for the timely completion of projects envisaged in the Idukki and Wayanad development packages.

The empowered committee is headed by the Chief Secretary and has the Additional Chief Secretary (Planning) as its convener. Members include top officials of various government departments, District Collectors and District Panchayat Presidents of Idukki and Wayanad, member secretary of the State Planning Board, and the head of the agriculture division in the planning board.

The committee will approve the projects, identify sources of finance, and monitor and review the progress of projects, the Planning and Economic Affairs Department said in a March 23 order.

In the two districts, the district-level monitoring committees will be chaired by the District Collectors. Members include the Additional Chief Secretary (Planning and Economic affairs), the principal secretaries for SC/ST welfare, finance, agriculture, local self government, head of the agriculture division in the planning board, district development commissioners, and the district planning officers.

The MLAs concerned and the district panchayat presidents also are members/invitees. These panels will monitor project implementation and meet once every three months. Site visits will be conducted once in six months.

Further, the government has also constituted district-level PIUs chaired by the Collectors concerned.

The panels have been constituted as a follow-up measure to the issuing of guidelines for the implementation of the two packages. In the State budget for 2023-24, the government had earmarked ₹75 crore each for the Idukki and Wayanad development packages.

