State-level drama competition in Kollam

14 plays conceived during workshops held by District Library Councils to be staged

The Library Council will organise a State-level drama competition at Bharat Murali Nagar at Sopanam Auditorium here from May 24 to 27.

“As part of taking up diverse activities, District Library Councils had conducted theatre workshops in all districts. A total of 14 plays conceived during the workshops will be staged at the event,” said council office-bearers at a press meet here on Friday.

The drama festival will start with a dance performance by the Kerala Kalamandalam team. Director Adoor Gopalakrishnan will inaugurate the event. M. Mukesh, MLA, will preside over the function and Mayor Prasanna Ernest will be the chief guest.

Honour

State Library Council president K.V. Kunjikrishnan will honour 15 theatre talents from the district at the event.

Soorya Krishnamoorthy will inaugurate the valedictory session on May 27. M. Naushad, MLA, will deliver the keynote address and district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel will distribute the certificates. Film director Madhupal will be the chief guest and Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu and State Library Council Joint Secretary Manayath Chandran will speak.

Two plays will be staged on the first day of the festival and the next three days will have four plays each. Amateur plays from 14 districts will be staged at 10.30 a.m., 11.30 p.m., 4.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m.

The duration of the plays will be 30 to 60 minutes. A lecture series by renowned personalities in the field will also be part of the festival.