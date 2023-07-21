ADVERTISEMENT

State keen to encourage youth and their innovative ideas: Minister  

July 21, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

Over 600 students from 14 districts participate in the State-level meet of Young Innovators Programme (YIP). It was organised by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) at Kottarakara

The Hindu Bureau

Innovative ideas of students and the youth play a key role in the development of the country and the government’s stand is to encourage them to the maximum extent, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Friday.

He was speaking at the State-level meet of Young Innovators Programme (YIP) organised by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) at Kottarakara. “Kerala currently has the most conducive environment for developing ideas into technologies and enterprises. Exceptional ideas formed through projects like YIP will become the driving forces in the country’s progress,” he said.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani, who presided over the function, said that the progress made by the youth in science and technology would be an added asset for development. ‘‘The success of innovative ideas is evident in various sectors including food production and distribution. Such ideas of the youth will be utilised for technological excellence in brands like Milma,” she added. The aim of YIP is to create new directions in technology and to create a favourable ecosystem for the transformation of ideas into products and enterprises. More than 600 students from 14 districts participated in the event.

