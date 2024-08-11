ADVERTISEMENT

State Kayakalp awards announced

Published - August 11, 2024 08:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State Kayakalp awards 2023-24 were declared on Sunday.

These awards were instituted by the State Health department to reward Government hospitals for good cleanliness, waste management, and infection control practices.

District-level awards

Women and Children hospital, Ponnani, Malappuram, won the first place among district hospitals and won a cash prize of ₹50 lakhs, while District hospital, Nilambur, Malappuram, won the second place and a cash award of ₹20 lakhs.

At the district-level, 13 hospitals, which secured over 70% marks, will receive a commendation award of ₹3 lakhs each.

At the sub-district-level, Taluk headquarters hospital, Chavakkad, Thrissur, won the first place and a cash prize of ₹15 lakhs, while Taluk headquarters hospital, Tirurangadi, Malappuram, secured the second place with a cash prize of ₹10 lakhs.

Among community health centres, CHC Valappad, Thrissur, secured the first place and a cash prize of ₹3 lakhs.

