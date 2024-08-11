GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State Kayakalp awards announced

Published - August 11, 2024 08:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State Kayakalp awards 2023-24 were declared on Sunday.

These awards were instituted by the State Health department to reward Government hospitals for good cleanliness, waste management, and infection control practices.

District-level awards

Women and Children hospital, Ponnani, Malappuram, won the first place among district hospitals and won a cash prize of ₹50 lakhs, while District hospital, Nilambur, Malappuram, won the second place and a cash award of ₹20 lakhs.

At the district-level, 13 hospitals, which secured over 70% marks, will receive a commendation award of ₹3 lakhs each.

At the sub-district-level, Taluk headquarters hospital, Chavakkad, Thrissur, won the first place and a cash prize of ₹15 lakhs, while Taluk headquarters hospital, Tirurangadi, Malappuram, secured the second place with a cash prize of ₹10 lakhs.

Among community health centres, CHC Valappad, Thrissur, secured the first place and a cash prize of ₹3 lakhs.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.