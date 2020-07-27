State joins initiative to conserve mangroves

Kerala figures along with seven other States in the nationwide ‘Magical Mangroves – Join the Movement’ citizen campaign to strengthen mangrove conservation efforts.

The campaign, launched on the occasion of International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystems on July 26, will span across Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Awareness sessions will be held in these States on the importance of mangroves ecosystems. Volunteers will be engaged for a period of six-months and will be part of webinars, film screenings, online quizzes, and digital story-telling sessions.

In Mumbai

World Wide Fund for Nature, India has joined hands with Godrej & Boyce for the conservation efforts. Over the past few decades, Godrej & Boyce’s Wetland Management Services has been actively managing and conserving a large mangrove at Vikhroli, Mumbai. WWF India has been working towards conserving wetlands across the country in high altitudes, floodplains, urban centres, and Ramsar sites for over two decades.

Ravi Singh, Secretary General and CEO, WWF India, said mangroves acted as natural barriers to climate change, served as nurseries and breeding grounds for a multitude of aquatic species. Their effect on controlling soil erosion was vital in shaping our coastal topography.

‘Only in Kannur’

Renjan Mathew Varghese, State Director, WWF India, said the State had lost its major share of mangroves to development activities, be it in the name of tourism, coastal protection, or harbour and port development. “Only Kannur has some good mangrove stretches. All others are sparse patches. We do not realise the value of the mangrove ecosystem and hence we tend to destroy them. This needs a radical change and that is what we envisage to accomplish through this education, awareness and outreach campaign,” he said.