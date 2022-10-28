State issues orders agreeing to majority demands of protesters

It agrees to allot eight acres to the Fisheries department from the total 17.43 acres owned by the Animal Husbandry department for rehabilitating the coastal erosion-hit families; says no to halting Vizhinjam port work

As the protracted Vizhinjam protest continues to cast a shadow over the speedy construction of the port, the State government has issued orders agreeing to some of the major demands raised by the protestors led by the Latin Archdiocese, Thiruvananthapuram. Various orders issued by the State government include allotting eight acres to the Fisheries department from the total 17.43 acres owned by the Animal Husbandry department for rehabilitating the coastal erosion-hit families.

The State government has issued another order sanctioning a monthly financial assistance of ₹5,500 each for families forced to shift to camps due to the coastal erosion. The State had already issued an order constituting an Expert Committee to examine whether there has been any such coastal erosion consequent to the work done for constructing the port at Vizhinjam and to identify specific measures to address the coastal erosion, if any, observed in the zone of influence of construction.

In the case of the Muthalapozhi harbour issue, the State government has entrusted the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) to hold a study on the circumstances that lead to recurrent accidents in the Muthalapozhi harbour region. As per the order, the Harbour Engineering department chief engineer has been instructed to take steps to make available the study report as soon as possible to take further course of action.

However, no order was issued with regard to the Kerosene subsidy sought by the protestors as the right to control the kerosene prices is vested with the Centre government. In the case of compensation sought by the protestors for fishermen on days during which the fishing activities would be suspended due to rough weather, the State agreed to compensate but did not fix a minimum wage. Though an expert panel was formed to study the impact of the port on the shoreline, the protestors rejected the panel saying they were not given any representation in the panel. The major demand rejected by the State government is the call to stall the port work.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take a lead to solve the Vizhinjam issue. The State will have to witness more intense protests and strikes if the Chief Minister continues to ignore the wails of the fishermen, he warned. Keeping aside his ego and impudence, he should be ready to meet the poor victims of the development, said Mr. Satheeshan.