State issues infectious diseases alert as rain gets stronger

Dengue fever cases have been rising in the State following the second spell of rain.

September 29, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department has issued an alert across the State as rain seems to be intensifying and the threat of an upsurge in infectious diseases looms large.

Dengue fever cases have been rising in the State following the second spell of rain. People should ensure that stagnated rainwater does not lead to an increase in mosquito breeding in and around homes. Waterlogging could mean an increase in leptospirosis cases too. People whose occupation may force them to be in contact with soil or rainwater should necessarily consume doxycycline as prophylaxis.

Rain also brings in the threat of waterborne diseases and hence care should be taken that drinking water is boiled and cooled.

The Health department has also cautioned health-care institutions which may be under the threat of flooding to make alternative arrangements and to keep adequate stock of drugs. Three mobile floating dispensaries and water ambulance have been readied and put on standby in the Kuttanad area in Alappuzha. People who are moved to relief camps should ensure that they wear the mask.

