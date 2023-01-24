State issues alert against Influenza along with COVID-19

January 24, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department has asked the people to be on the alert against Influenza as well as COVID-19 as both viruses seem to be co-circulating in the State now.

Though COVID-19 cases are fewer in number now, more influenza cases are being reported across the State.

The guidelines on Influenza should be followed strictly, the Health department said in a statement here on Tuesday.

It is difficult to distinguish COVID-19 from Influenza as both present as fever, sore throat and cough.

Non-pharmacological means of preventing respiratory diseases — masking, maintaining physical distance, hand hygiene, maintaining cough etiquette and well-ventilated rooms — can help reduce the transmission of both COVID-19 and influenza.

Influenza can present in a severe form in the elderly and hence care should be taken that those with fever/cold do not interact closely with the elderly at home.

People should wear masks in all public places, especially closed spaces, markets or crowded shops. The elderly and those with symptoms should be encouraged to follow the non-pharmacological modalities for reducing the transmission of respiratory illnesses. The diabetes and hypertension status of the elderly should be closely monitored.

The Health department has issued a specific warning against sending children with any symptoms of respiratory diseases - fever, running nose, sore throat or cough — to schools as this can lead to large number of children getting infected at once.

The Health department’s protocol states that the status of diabetes be checked in all patients testing positive for COVID-19 as the former can complicate the prognosis of COVID-19. People with symptoms of respiratory illnesses, instead of self-treating with antibiotics or other drugs, should seek proper medical advice.