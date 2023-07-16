State is likely to witness another intense spell of rain by next weekend

July 16, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State is likely to witness another round of intense spell of rain this weekend. The extended rain forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of above normal rainfall in Kerala during the week from July 21 to 27. A weather bulletin issued by the IMD here on Sunday said a low pressure area has formed over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across Jharkhand during the next two days.

The long-range forecast issued by the IMD also forecast a low pressure area formation over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining area around July 19. It is likely to intensify into a depression over the same region during the next 48 hours and subsequently move west-northwestward towards central India across Odisha and Chhattisgarh. It is likely to bring copious rain to the State, according to the bulletin.

Fishing activities off the coast of Kerala have been suspended till July 20 as squally weather, with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast. The southwest monsoon, which has weakened after an intense spell in Kerala in the first week of July, is likely to become active from July 18. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for north Kerala districts since July 18 warning of isolated heavy rains.