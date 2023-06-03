State initiates talks on chartered flights for peak season

June 03, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Stung by its previous bitter experience, the State government has started initial parleys to operate chartered flights or additional flights in the Gulf sector in the coming peak season. Though the State government had earlier written to Centre seeking permission to operate chartered flights ahead of the Vishu-Easter-Id-ul-Fitr festivals in April, when the airfares were exorbitant, the Centre had not relented.

The State had then intervened in the issue at the eleventh hour then. But this time, a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister directed Cochin International Airport managing director and Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA) Principal Secretary to hold talks with the airline companies before approaching the Centre seeking permission. Anticipating exorbitant fares ahead of the Onam season, the State is exploring the feasibility of chartered flights or additional services.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior officer who took part in the meeting said pressing additional scheduled flights or chartered flights was not easy as airlines required permission from both countries to operate due to the existing ‘bilateral air services agreement.’

However, this can be worked out if the Centre gives permission for operating additional flights or chartered flights. But before approaching the Centre, the State has to consult with various companies engaged in the sector, including those which operate from Gulf countries, he said.

Many challenges

Though there are a lot of operational, technical and commercial challenges involved in the process, the State is determined to negotiate with them for the benefit of expats, as the airline companies exploit the passengers during the festival season by jacking up fares, he said. The last Budget had earmarked a corpus fund of ₹15 crore to find a solution to the travel woes of expats during peak season.