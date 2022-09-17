State information Commissioner holds sitting in Kottayam

Staff Reporter KOTTAYAM
September 17, 2022 23:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

State Information Commissioner A. Abdul Hakeem has called on the public to effectively use the Right to Information (RTI) Act for strengthening democracy.

He was speaking after a sitting of the commission at the district collectorate conference hall here on Saturday.

On the occasion, Mr.Hakeem also flagged a growing tendency to use the RTI Act unnecessarily. “Some use this law to intimidate government officials. On the other hand, some officials find loopholes not to provide the accurate documents in the government file. The public and government officials should not use the RTI Act to fight each other,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of 15 complaints received during a sitting of the State Information Commissioner here during the day, ten were resolved. The remaining five were adjourned for further action in the next sitting. The commissioner, meanwhile, directed the District Police Chief to take action against the officers of the Manimala police station who did not appear before the commission. He also directed the officials concerned to appear in person at the next sitting to be held at commission’s headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on October 6.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app