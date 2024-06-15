State Information Commission warns against deliberate withholding of information

State Information Commissioner K.M. Dileep here on Saturday warned strict action against officials who insist on providing information only after an appeal is filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. He emphasised that RTI requests should be fulfilled promptly.

During a sitting of the commission, he highlighted a troubling practice among some officials who deliberately withhold information until an appeal is filed.

During the sitting, 35 cases were reviewed, with 32 cases resolved and three cases deferred to the next session.

