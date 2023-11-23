State Information Commission to adopt hybrid mode for sittings   

November 23, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kerala State Information Commission will use hybrid mode for its sittings ensuring the provision to attend hearings online through new media or videoconference.

“The link will be provided prior to each hearing and the petitioners can participate through this,” said State Information Commissioner (SIC) A. Abdul Hakkim at a sitting in Kollam on Thursday.

He also instructed to publish existing files, orders, circulars, and the services provided by all the government offices on the website of the department concerned so that everyone can access them at any time. The directions were given as part of implementing the Supreme Court order in this regard.

He added that the basic information in government offices should be made available online without waiting for the public to demand it. “When the officers in charge of RTI are transferred that information along with the details of the new officer should be passed on to the commission immediately. The available information should be provided as soon as the application is received. The commission has observed that some people are misusing the RTI Act through their applications,” said the Commissioner.

He urged the public not to consider the RTI Act as a tool to waste the time of the officials and to use it constructively. The public information officers of various departments, the first appellate authorities, and the appellants participated in the sitting held by the commission in Kollam. Out of 19 complaints considered, 18 were settled. While information was made available in four complaints, six officials were issued show-cause notices, and refund of excess amount was ordered for one.