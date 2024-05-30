State includes AI in school textbook

Close on the heels of conducting artificial intelligence (AI) training for secondary school teachers during the summer holidays, the State has made another significant stride in embracing this rapidly evolving technology by including AI in school textbooks.

AI has been integrated into class VII textbooks in a bid to ensure uniform exposure of students to the advantages of AI, rather than make it optional for a few.

Over 4 lakh students will get the opportunity to become familiar with AI in the new academic year with its introduction in the information and communications technology (ICT) textbook of Class 7.

One of the activities in the ‘Computer Vision’ chapter will involve students creating their own AI programme that can recognise human facial expressions. This programme will be able to identify up to seven different emotions on a person’s face.

New ICT textbooks will be used for Classes I, III, V, and VII in Malayalam, English, Tamil, and Kannada mediums in the new academic year. As the curriculum framework emphasises development of critical thinking, analytical skills, and problem-solving abilities, special emphasis has been placed on development of logical thinking and programming skills in the ICT textbooks for the primary level.

Class V and VI students were introduced to Scratch software that teaches visual programming in the old curriculum. The new textbook for Class V too has it. However, the ‘PictoBlox’ package is introduced in the Class VII textbooks to enable students to practice programming, AI, and robotics. Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technology arm of the General Education department, will make available essential software for this on the laptops deployed in schools, a statement from KITE chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath said.

The new ICT textbooks for Classes I and III include FOSS (free and open-source software)-based educational applications such as GCompris, eduActiv8, OmniTux, and TuxPaint which cover drawing, reading, language learning, numeracy, operations, and rhythm.

In addition to these, applications developed by KITE such as Traffic Signal through which children learn about traffic rules and Waste Challenge that teaches waste disposal through gaming are included in the ICT textbook. Language labs are also featured in the new textbooks.

“The new ICT textbooks present practical ICT activities that nurture life skills while also helping in the study of other subjects and providing guidance on cyber safety and fake news identification,” Mr. Sadath who is the chairman of the ICT textbook committee said.

KITE began the AI training for 80,000 secondary school teachers on May 2, and 20,120 teachers have completed the training.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has issued instructions to provide training to all primary school teachers on the new ICT textbooks from June. New ICT textbooks for Classes II, IV, VI, VIII, IX, and X will be introduced the next academic year. The AI curriculum for classes VIII to X will be expanded next year to enable in-depth exploration of AI.