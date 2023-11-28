HamberMenu
State in for more rain from Thursday as cyclonic storm brews over Bay of Bengal

November 28, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala is likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall across the State from Thursday, triggered by a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low pressure area now lies over the South Andaman Sea, which is likely to become more marked by Wednesday.

It will then move west-northwestward and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal around 30 November. Thereafter, it will move northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the Southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours.

Various global models also suggest the track of the cyclone to the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The cyclone is expected to form by December 3 and make a landfall by December 4 or 5.

A yellow alert has been issued for Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad on Thursday, warning of isolated heavy rains. Fishermen in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast by Wednesday.

