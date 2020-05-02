State in action mode for next stage of COVID-19 fight

As the State prepares to battle the next stage of COVID-19 when the disease transmission pattern could change drastically with the homecoming of lakhs of Non-Resident Indians(NRIs), the focus of disease containment strategy should be on giving special care and attention to protecting the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, briefing the media here on Saturday, said to face the next stage of disease transmission, the health system would have to function in a decentralised manner and fully engage the capacity of the private health sector at the grassroots-level.

He said it was society’s responsibility to ensure that senior citizens and those with chronic diseases were protected. The elderly and the sick should be made to understand their vulnerability and made to stay at home. Their family members should be aware of how an outside infection does not reach the elderly at home.

The Health Department is preparing special information booklets on this and the health workers will also make home visits as part of awareness creation.

Mr. Vijayan said that monitoring committees were being set up to in regular touch with all homes in the locality and ensure the welfare of this vulnerable group. These committees would keep an eye on the NoRKs and NRIs who would be put in home quarantine when they returned to ensure that norms were not violated.

Mr. Vijayan said the resources and capacity of the private health sector would be put to good use with the help of Indian Medical Association (IMA) so that telemedicine facilities and home visits with the aid of mobile clinics could be organised through primary health centres in every locality. The district medical officer will be in charge of preparing the details of the plan and giving out all information on the doctors who are offering their services.

Two new COVID-19 case

Wayanad district reported a lone case of COVID-19 on Saturday after a gap of nearly a month, taking the State health administration totally by surprise. Kannur also reported a case, taking the State’s tally to 499.

The case in Wayanad is that of a person who had travelled from Chennai, while the one in Kannur is that of a person who had contracted the disease through contact with another known/unknown source of infection.

Eight persons also got on the recovery list, taking the total number of those who have recovered from the disease to 400. Only 96 persons are currently undergoing treatment for COVID 19 in hospitals.

The number of those under surveillance is 21,894, of whom, 410 are in isolation in hospitals and the rest, in home quarantine. The State has tested 31,183 samples so far, of which 30,358 have returned a negative result.

Of the 2,093 samples which were collected from priority groups within the population as part of sentinel surveillance studies and sent for testing, 1,234 gave a negative result.