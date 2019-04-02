State icons to raise voter awareness

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 April 2019 23:30 IST

Chitra, Sreedharan to motivate masses

‘Nightingale of South India’ K.S. Chitra and ‘Metroman’ E. Sreedharan have been designated icons by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to create awareness and motivate the masses to participate in the April 23 Lok Sabha poll.

As popular public figures, they join an elite list that has former President A.P. J. Abdul Kalam, cricketer M.S. Dhoni, badminton ace Saina Nehwal, boxer M.C. Mary Kom, actor Aamir Khan, musicians, artists, and actors earlier designated as the ECI’s icons at the national and State level.

In the days ahead, Chitra and Mr. Sreedharan will appeal through the print, electronic, and social media to spread voter awareness.

Advertising

Advertising

“This is the first time that the State is having icons and it is the effort of three months. The ECI has cleared their names from a list and we are honoured to have them as icons to encourage more citizens to exercise their franchise,” Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena told The Hindu.

The thrust was on apolitical and neutral public figures of national appeal while selecting personalities, he said.

The exercise is part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme of the ECI.