State Human Rights Commission registers case against Gramin Bank for deducting EMI from landslide survivors’ accounts

Published - August 19, 2024 06:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Ten survivors accommodated in the relief camps complained that the bank had deducted the monthly instalment on loans from their accounts once the immediate assistance of ₹10,000 was deposited in them

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has suo motu registered a case against the Kerala Gramin Bank for deducting monthly instalments of loans from the immediate relief issued by the State government to landslide survivors at Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad.

The commission has ordered the District Collector, Wayanad, and the Chooralmala branch manager of the Kerala Gramin Bank to examine the matter and file detailed reports within a week. The commission will hear the case at its next sitting in Sultan Bathery, the commission’s judicial member K. Byjunath said.

The State government had released ₹10,000 each to the families accommodated in relief camps as immediate assistance. Ten of the survivors accommodated in the relief camps had complained that the bank had deducted the monthly instalment on loans from their accounts once the relief was paid into it, the commission noted. The commission registered the case on the basis of news reports.

