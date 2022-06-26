State Human Rights Commission orders against construction license renewal in Kannur

Renewal halted for resolving grievances of a neighbour

The State Human Rights Commission has ordered Chirakkal grama panchayat in Kannur to not renew the construction permit of a flat until the grievances of a neighbour in the area are not addressed.

The judicial member of the Commission, K. Baijunath, gave the order to the panchayat Secretary based on a complaint filed by P.P. Babu, a native of Aramkottam, Alavil.

The Commission had sought a report from the Kannur panchayat Deputy Director.

According to the report, the permit was issued for the construction of a 20-storey flat. As the construction progressed, a complaint was lodged with the Chief Minister, in which, Mr. Babu, alleged that his house was damaged due to construction materials falling from the worksite. On November 30, 2017, the panchayat called the complainant and the flat construction company and held a discussion. According to the report, the flat owners had assured the complainant and another neighbour Jayarajan that houses would be built for them at another place.

However, no progress has been made on the promise till now.

As the Commission summoned the Chirakkal panchayat secretary, he said that the local body was not aware that the complainant had entered into an agreement with the company.

It is in this context that the Commission ordered against the renewal of the construction permit and directed the complainant to hand over the contract with the company to the panchayat.