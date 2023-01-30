State hopes for a fair deal in Union Budget; Vande Bharat Express may materialise

January 30, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With the Union Budget expected to provide a thrust for upgrading rail infrastructure and improving passenger amenities and with the Lok Sabha elections due in a year, high hopes prevail among rail users for enhanced allocation for rail network in the State.

Unlike in the past, the Budget will not have any major railway announcements other than introduction of a few flagship trains such as Vande Bharat Express on key routes.

The allocation for the projects will be decided by the Railways on a priority basis based on the capital expenditure outlay in the Budget. It will take at least a day to get a clear picture of the allocation for the State.

Though Kerala is hoping to get more funds and the Railway Board’s final nod for the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project, Sabari rail project, Thalassery-Wayanad-Mysuru rail line, it remains to be seen whether these projects will find mention in the announcements.

However, railway sources say Kerala’s demand for a Vande Bharat Express may materialise as the Union Minister may announce the introduction of the train in Kerala in the Budget. The southern division of the Railways has initiated feasibility studies of holding the service as a day train between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur.

There may not be allocation for the Sabari rail project as the Railways are holding a techno-economic feasibility study for the Chengannur-Pampa rapid rail transit project as an alternative. More railway stations are likely to find place in the Amrit Bharat Station scheme that envisages all-inclusive renovation of stations.

However, major allocation for enhancing the speed of trains is unlikely as a feasibility study to increase the maximum permissible speed to 130/160 kmph across the entire length of Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru, via both Alappuzha and Kottayam, is under way. But there is likely to be significant allocation for introducing automatic electronic signalling system between stations.

The Nemom coaching terminal project is likely to get a push with a major allocation expected. Similarly, doubling of the Ambalapuzha-Ernakulam and Kanyakumari-Thiruvananthapuram stretches and third line from Ernakulam Junction to Shoranur may get momentum with the Railways determined to enhance the speed of trains in phases, say the sources.