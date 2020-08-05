State has more recoveries than new cases

Thiruvananthapuram

05 August 2020 21:25 IST

1,195 fresh cases reported, seven more deaths take tally to 94

Even as COVID-19 transmission continues unabated, Wednesday brought some respite when the State registered more recoveries than new infections.

While the number of new cases reported on Wednesday was 1,195, the number of recoveries was 1,234.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 29,151, while the number of patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals is 11,492. The total number of recoveries so far has been 17, 537.

Seven more deaths — three in Kozhikode and one each in Kollam, Kannur, Kasaragod and Ernakulam — were confirmed as COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 94.

Of the 1,195 new cases, 1,004 are locally acquired infections. The source of infection is yet to be ascertained in 79 of these cases. The number of health-care workers affected on Wednesday was 13.

Thiruvananthapuram district, which has been consistently reporting more cases than any other district since the past several weeks, topped the list on Wednesday too with 274 cases, 267 of which were locally acquired infections.

However, the number of recoveries reported on the same day in the district, 528, came as a relief. The number of active cases in the district is also the highest in the State at 3,099.

The new cases reported in districts are Malappuram (167), Kasaragod (128), Ernakulam (120), Alappuzha (108), Thrissur (86), Kannur (61), Kottayam (51), Kozhikode (39), Palakkad (41), Idukki (39), Pathanamthitta (37), Kollam (30) and Wayanad (14).

The number of people under quarantine now is over 1.47 lakh, of whom 11,167 are isolated in hospitals as they have mild COVID-like symptoms.

The State has tested 25,096 samples in the last 24 hours. The number of hotspots at present is 515.