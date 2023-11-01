State has legalised terrorism: P.K. Krishnadas

November 01, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOLLAM

Acts of terrorism and extremism have become legal in the State and the State government is trying to suppress all voices against it, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member P.K. Krishnadas at a press meet here on Wednesday.

Lashing out against the LDF for its alleged pro-Hamas stance, he added that a very dangerous situation exists in the State and the Left government’s votebank politics is destroying the secular spirit of the State.

“Those who speak against terrorist outfits like Hamas, ISIS, PFI and SDPI are booked under non-bailable sections and police barge into their houses. The latest example is the cases against Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other BJP leaders. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami and Solidarity held an event in Malappuram raising slogans to exterminate Hindus and no case was filed even though a Hamas leader spoke at the event. The State government led by Pinarayi Vijayan is with the terrorists. They are creating religious discrimination in Kerala with their double standards,” he said. Alleging that both the Fronts are trying to woo a particular religious group prior to 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Krishnadas said that the NDA will organise a workshop at Cherthala on November 4 to discuss the special situation in the State and finalise the modes of protest.

“From November 10 to 30, 2,000 jana panchayats will be held across the State while marches and public meetings will also be organised,” he said.

Tagging Kerala as a State ruled by Hamas, he added that the stand of Congress is also not different.

“Congress, which demanded a case against Rajeev Chandrasekhar, is silent about the Malappuram event and they should make their stand clear,” he said.

Mr. Krishnadas further added that the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in Kerala is inactive and the Chief Minister has failed to provide the force required staff and infrastructure.

BJP district president B.B. Gopakumar, general secretary S. Prashant, vice president B. Sreekumar and media convener Prathilal also attended the press meet.