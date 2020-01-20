State has kept its power promises: Minister

Electricity Minister M.M. Mani has said that the LDF (Left Democratic Front) government has kept the promises given by it in the power sector.

Inaugurating a district-level electricity adalat at Kattappana on Monday, he said the aim to achieve complete electrification was realised and load-shedding was avoided so far. The government was giving importance to the complaints of people and the department was redressing people’s grievances, he said. The Minister himself led the adalat aimed for hearing the complaints of power consumers. There were complaints with regard to power distribution and those of household connections. He ordered immediate steps for reducing the power tariff bills of household connections, in addition to removing the electricity supply lines that posed a threat to houses.

The Minister said steps would be taken to lay cables for power distribution in view of the traffic problems created by electricity posts at Kattappana town. Roshy Augustine, MLA, who presided over the function, pointed out the issue to him.

As many as 714 complaints were received at the adalat. These included 367 for removing electric posts, 76 regarding power tariff and 139 on low voltage. Later, the Minister distributed prizes to the winners of painting competitions held as part of a campaign to create awareness on drug-free State by the Excise Department in association with the Jawarlal Nehru Institute of Arts and Science College at Kattappana.