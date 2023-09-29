State has attained good progress in alleviation of extreme poverty: CM

September 29, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Thrissur

The State has made good progress in alleviation of extreme poverty, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

After reviewing various development activities in Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts, at a meeting held here on Friday, Mr. Vijayan said a major percentage of extreme poor people will move out of the group before November.

The projects are progressing in a way that Kerala will become a State without any extreme poor people by 2025, he said. This will add another feather to the cap of the State in the developmental front, he added.

Mr. Vijayan observed that local body institutions have been successfully implementing the LIFE Mission project to build houses for the homeless people. It should be ensured that the construction of the houses are completed in a time-bound manner, he told officials.

The Chief Minister called for more active interventions in the field of waste management. “We should develop a culture of a zero-waste State. As there is increasing contamination of drinking water sources, water testing labs should be installed in schools using MLA Fund,” he said.

The e-HEALTH project should be implemented in a way to benefit common people. The Chief minister said the State will witness a huge infrastructure development when the work of coastal highway is completed.

The State is heading for a new administrative structure. Review meetings are part of these changes. There is a good response from the people for these changes, he said.

