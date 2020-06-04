Kerala

State has adequate food stock: Minister

Steps taken to avoid food scarcity, price rice during monsoon

The State has stocked adequate quantity of foodgrains for the next six months in view of the monsoon, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman has said.

Mr. Thilothaman told reporters here on Thursday that due preparedness had been made to avoid a food scarcity and also price rice during the monsoon months. The State at present had 4.30 lakh tonnes of rice and 1.18 lakh tonnes of wheat.

Record distribution

The department had set a record in distributing rice and other essentials during the lockdown period. All categories of ration cardholders, migrant workers, and 33,000 people who did not hold ration cards also benefited by the distribution of rice and essential commodities kits.

As many as 34,720 inspections were conducted during the lockdown period and 4,038 irregularities were detected to check price rise in the open market. The Legal Metrology Department conducted 17,360 inspections, registered 2,291 cases, and levied ₹88 lakh as compounding fee.

