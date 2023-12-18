GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State has accepted Navakerala Sadas: CM

December 18, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State has accepted the Navakerala Sadas, a programme that showcases Kerala’s progress and the obstacles to its development, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday.

Inaugurating the Navakerala Sadas in the Punalur constituency, he added that the people of Kerala have opted to boycott those who boycotted the programme. “Kerala is facing unprecedented neglect and discrimination. While the State was not provided the required assistance or package in the 2018 floods, aid from foreign countries was also denied. They are trying to prevent any kind of progress in Kerala and the opposition has maintained a silence on this discrimination,” he said. The Chief Minister added that the State government had to brave multiple challenges since it came into power and the public has realised it.

“In the last 7.5 years, ₹83,000 crores have been spent on various projects to transform Kerala,” he said.

Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani, Sports Minister Ahammed Devarkovil and Devaswom Minister K.Radhakrishnan also spoke on the occasion while P. S. Supal, MLA, presided over the function.

A total of 4,089 petitions were received from the Punalur constituency through 21 counters. The petitions will be forwarded to the departments concerned and action will be taken in a timely manner, said officials.

