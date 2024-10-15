GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State has a sewage treatment capacity gap of around 11 million litres per day

Published - October 15, 2024 06:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala has a gap of about 11.95 million litres per day in the treatment of sewage, according to official estimates.

The total sewage generated in the State is about 1,192 million litres per day. The total sewage treatment capacity through existing common sewage treatment plants is around 138.3 million litres per day.

The sewage treatment capacity through individual sewage treatment plants in establishments is around 96.4 million litres per day. The treatment of sewage through the provision of septic tanks in households is about 1,011 million litres per day and the gap in treatment of sewage is around 11.95 million litres per day, according to a report submitted by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board before the Ministry of Jal Shakthi on September 19, 2024.

The monthly progress report for August 2024 was submitted in reference to the order issued by the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal based on the basis of The Hindu report ‘More river stretches are now critically polluted: CPCB’ published on September 18, 2018. The estimated sewage generation in urban area is around 317 million litres per day while the corresponding figure in rural area is about 875 million litres per day. The State has 14 functional common sewage treatment plants.

The board has asked the local bodies to submit the status of liquid waste management based on the instruction given by the Jal Shakthi Ministry. The data received showed that sullage, which is not contaminated, is disposed of through soak pit and for farming in the premises of households, according to the report. 

Published - October 15, 2024 06:55 pm IST

