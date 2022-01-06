State has a little over 2.74 crore voters

Malappuram has the highest number of voters

The number of voters in the State has increased to 2,74,57,831 following a special summary revision by the Election Commission of India, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kerala, said.

The revised list has 1,41,30,977 female electors, 1,33,26,573 male voters and 281 transgender electors. The number has gone up by 7,26,322 voters from the final voters' list for 2021 which contained 2,67,31,509 electors.

Among the districts, Malappuram has the highest number of voters (32,96,602) and also the highest number of female voters (1652678). Wayanad has the lowest number of voters (617856).

Thiruvananthapuram has the highest number of transgender voters - 60. NRI voters number 92,486, and Kozhikode district has the highest number of voters in this category - 35,524. There are 2,55,497 voters in the 18-19 age category. In this category, Malappuram has the highest number of voters - 38,898. There are, in all, 25,149 polling stations in the State.

The revised voters' list, published on January 5, can be accessed on the website www.ceo.kerala.gov.in, and at taluk and village offices. They are also available with the booth-level officers (BLO). For adding their names to the list or making changes, the public should visit www.nvsp.in.