State hails Centre’s decision on ESZs

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has welcomed Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav’s statement that the concerns raised by Kerala and other States will be appropriately addressed before implementing the Supreme Court order on creating Eco Sensitive Zones (ESZs) around wildlife sanctuaries and national parks.

Mr. Saseendran said here on Friday that the Centre’s decision to hold further talks before implementing the apex court order was a positive signal. He said Kerala was hopeful of getting its recommendations on excluding human habitats from the proposed buffer zone approved by the Centre.

“The resolution unanimously adopted by the Assembly on this issue should help the State secure a favourable decision. The committee headed by the Chief Secretary would continue its efforts to convince the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change,” he said.