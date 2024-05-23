ADVERTISEMENT

State GST department unearths fake billing racket linked to metal scrap trade; ₹1,170 crore worth of tax evasion detected

Updated - May 23, 2024 10:45 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 10:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Goods and Services Tax (GST) department has unearthed massive tax evasion in the metal scrap trade sector where fake GST invoices were created to illegally claim input tax credit.

ADVERTISEMENT

A preliminary assessment pegged the fraudulent transactions at ₹1,170 crore, causing tax loss of ₹209 crore, the State GST Department said on Thursday.

The joint state-wide operation by the State GST Intelligence and Enforcement Divisions, which is still in progress, was christened ‘Operation Palm Tree.’ The department termed it the largest such operation in this sector in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tax evasion worth crores of rupees was detected in the raids, the department said. The tax evasion cartels operate by creating fake GST registrations using identification documents collected from migrant workers on the pretext of providing them jobs. “Based on preliminary information, it was found that GST registration taken in the names of 148 individuals across the State resulted in tax loss of ₹209 crore, through fraudulent transactions of ₹1,170 crore,” the department said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘Operation Palm Tree,’ which involves close to 300 officials, was launched on Thursday morning. The raids are still continuing across the residences and business establishments of the tax evaders.

The State GST Commissioner said the investigation and stringent action to check tax evasion cartels will continue in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US